Insider Buying: TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Insider Purchases $202,831.65 in Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) insider Michael Daughton purchased 10,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $202,831.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,103.10. This trade represents a 44.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Daughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Michael Daughton acquired 17,500 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Michael Daughton bought 2,500 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,375.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Michael Daughton bought 4,354 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,776.64.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Michael Daughton purchased 15,479 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $300,137.81.

NASDAQ TBRG opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $315.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. TruBridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

TruBridge ( NASDAQ:TBRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. TruBridge has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TBRG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TruBridge in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TruBridge by 31.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TruBridge by 106.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of TruBridge by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 37,184 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TruBridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TruBridge by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 253,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 120,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

