Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 249,359 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 131,013 shares.The stock last traded at $42.3010 and had previously closed at $42.50.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,854.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,904.46%.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 801.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

