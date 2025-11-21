Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 249,359 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 131,013 shares.The stock last traded at $42.3010 and had previously closed at $42.50.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,854.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,904.46%.
Institutional Trading of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.
