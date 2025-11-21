Highbridge Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A $LLYVA

Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A were worth $14,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLYVA. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 3,472.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 14.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLYVA shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Price Performance

Shares of LLYVA opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.32. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $99.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.83.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

