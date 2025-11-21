Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases 79,413 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A $FWONA

Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,413 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A comprises about 1.4% of Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A were worth $34,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,256,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in the first quarter worth about $2,232,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 73.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 380.4% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $1,029,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,089.93. This represents a 34.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $89,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,456.20. The trade was a 33.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,978 shares of company stock worth $21,125,393. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Price Performance

FWONA stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.86. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.13 and a beta of 0.52.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

