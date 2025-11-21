Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,710,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,301,000 after purchasing an additional 322,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,363,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,779,000 after buying an additional 178,260 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,150,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,179,000 after buying an additional 388,947 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 43.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,432,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,399,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,798,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MIR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Mirion Technologies from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE MIR opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.17 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Mirion Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

