Highbridge Capital Management LLC Grows Position in IAC Inc. $IAC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,114 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $10,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of IAC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in IAC by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in IAC by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in IAC by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 9.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on IAC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IAC from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

IAC stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.25.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.86 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.93) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

