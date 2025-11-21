Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 283,500 Bitdeer Technologies Group $BTDR

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 283,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 111.4% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 0.2%
NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.28. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
Featured Stories
