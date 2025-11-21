Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 42,219 FG Merger Corp. $FGMCU

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FG Merger in the first quarter worth $560,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FG Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $6,518,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FG Merger in the 1st quarter worth $206,000.
FG Merger Stock Performance
FGMCU stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. FG Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.24.
FG Merger Profile
FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America.
