Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy by 1,307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in TXNM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in TXNM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TXNM Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut TXNM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.25 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on TXNM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TXNM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TXNM stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.13.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.11). TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business had revenue of $647.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $103,932.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,725 shares in the company, valued at $503,781.50. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

