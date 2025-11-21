Heidi Diane Lewis Sells 9,000 Shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) EVP Heidi Diane Lewis sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,126.60. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Heidi Diane Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 20th, Heidi Diane Lewis sold 9,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $63,810.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Heidi Diane Lewis sold 12,256 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $106,749.76.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

NASDAQ:TH opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.48 million, a PE ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 1.82. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $99.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.30 million. Target Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 43.4% during the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 365,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 110,533 shares during the period. Kore Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 22.5% during the third quarter. Kore Advisors LP now owns 324,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 59,726 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 241,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 106,115 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,051,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 211,634 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 33,202 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Featured Stories

