Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 9,806 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,717 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,806 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Express were worth $66,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $37,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $343.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $377.23. The company has a market capitalization of $236.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. The trade was a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. This trade represents a 36.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

