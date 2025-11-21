Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $60,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 107.1% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,301.00 to $1,407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,302.53.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:BLK opened at $993.74 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,219.94. The stock has a market cap of $154.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,119.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,076.59.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.BlackRock’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

