Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC) and Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) Head to Head Survey

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) and Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Royalty Management has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital Group has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royalty Management and Great Elm Capital Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royalty Management $810,000.00 53.10 -$110,000.00 ($0.01) -292.00 Great Elm Capital Group $39.32 million 2.59 $3.55 million ($0.56) -12.98

Great Elm Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Royalty Management. Royalty Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Elm Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Royalty Management and Great Elm Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royalty Management -9.22% -2.94% -2.13% Great Elm Capital Group -17.08% 10.97% 3.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Royalty Management and Great Elm Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royalty Management 1 1 1 0 2.00 Great Elm Capital Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

Great Elm Capital Group has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.43%. Given Great Elm Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Elm Capital Group is more favorable than Royalty Management.

Dividends

Royalty Management pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Great Elm Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.4%. Royalty Management pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Elm Capital Group pays out -264.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Elm Capital Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Great Elm Capital Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Royalty Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.1% of Royalty Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Great Elm Capital Group beats Royalty Management on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royalty Management

Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

About Great Elm Capital Group

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

