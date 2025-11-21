Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,421,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.65% of Cabot worth $106,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 55.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cabot by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBT stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. Cabot Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $115.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.02 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-7.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. Zacks Research cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cabot from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cabot from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $74.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

