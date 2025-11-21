GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,711 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 2.05% of GeneDx worth $54,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WGS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in GeneDx by 3,223.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in GeneDx by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 184.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of WGS stock opened at $134.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,489.89 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.92. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $147.71.

Insider Activity at GeneDx

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.33 million. GeneDx had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GeneDx news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total value of $52,977.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,980.78. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Ryan sold 38,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.30, for a total value of $4,846,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 103,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,148,053.20. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,375 shares of company stock worth $7,119,247. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WGS. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 price objective on GeneDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GeneDx from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.22.

GeneDx Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

