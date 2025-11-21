FUNToken Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $20.85 million and $11.53 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,806,201,658 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

