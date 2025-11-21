FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Takes Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 145.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:FERG opened at $231.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $256.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.31.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total value of $710,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $523,940.67. This trade represents a 57.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,279,864.92. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.75.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

