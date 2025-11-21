Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Raised to “Buy” at Clarkson Capital

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Clarkson Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock. Clarkson Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 215,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 331,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after buying an additional 24,803 shares in the last quarter. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $9,970,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,028.6% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 89,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

