FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $361,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $294,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.00.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:ROK opened at $369.29 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $398.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.36 and its 200-day moving average is $339.68.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,178.96. The trade was a 27.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This trade represents a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 92,075 shares of company stock valued at $34,820,361 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

