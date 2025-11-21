Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ECC Q1 Earnings

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Point Credit in a research note issued on Thursday, November 20th. B. Riley analyst T. D’agostino anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eagle Point Credit’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

ECC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised Eagle Point Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Eagle Point Credit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Point Credit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.4%

ECC opened at $5.54 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $699.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is presently 884.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

