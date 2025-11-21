Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 650.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,098,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,908,000 after buying an additional 952,419 shares during the period. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,192,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 347,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 231,629 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,853,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 76.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,517,000 after purchasing an additional 208,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $125.20 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $228.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.23 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

