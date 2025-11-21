Entropy Technologies LP Invests $6.09 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total transaction of $16,767,187.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 635,014,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,454,306,128.32. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,789,021 shares of company stock valued at $422,253,956. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $210.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.41 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $235.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $291.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.83.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

