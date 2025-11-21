EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EME. Northcoast Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.83.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $583.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $660.49 and a 200-day moving average of $585.06. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $320.89 and a 52-week high of $778.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.25.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.57. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.80 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,130.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Groupe la Francaise increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.