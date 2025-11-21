Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baird R W downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Arete upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.64.

EA opened at $201.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.26. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $203.75. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,476. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $241,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,359.20. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $7,873,176. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

