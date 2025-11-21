Edward Canup Acquires 1,000 Shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) insider Edward Canup purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $16,230.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,533.25. This trade represents a 12.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $16.22 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 103.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 72,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 36,907 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 38,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Colony Bankcorp from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

