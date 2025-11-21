Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.57 Million in The Boeing Company $BA

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.8% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 3.3%

Boeing stock opened at $179.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.54. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.44) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Vertical Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. KGI Securities upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.