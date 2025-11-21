DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 2,346 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $33,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,050. This represents a 21.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,340.00, for a total transaction of $5,226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,000. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,629 shares of company stock valued at $44,369,174 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,328.80 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,300.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,400.19.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,576.29.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

