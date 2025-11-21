Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM Shares Bought by Passive Capital Management LLC.

Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 44,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 910,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 52,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFEM opened at $31.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

