Desjardins Weighs in on Metro’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Desjardins analyst C. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.74 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRU. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Metro from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Metro from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Metro from C$110.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Metro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$109.13.
Metro Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$100.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.20. Metro has a one year low of C$87.50 and a one year high of C$109.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$94.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$100.46.
Metro Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.
About Metro
Metro is one of the largest grocery retailers in Canada. With its 2018 acquisition of Jean Coutu, it also boasts a meaningful drugstore footprint. Noteworthy grocery banners include Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, while its pharmacies primarily operate under the Jean Coutu and Brunet trademarks.
