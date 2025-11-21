Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,949,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $385,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,769,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,004,424,000 after purchasing an additional 788,499 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,016,404,000 after buying an additional 612,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,726,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,697,800,000 after acquiring an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaher by 44.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 target price on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,593. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. This represents a 59.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.0%

DHR opened at $222.44 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $258.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

