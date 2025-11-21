Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Trading Down 15% After Analyst Downgrade

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) dropped 15% on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 195 to GBX 180. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Crest Nicholson traded as low as GBX 138.90 and last traded at GBX 138.90. Approximately 3,324,498 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 1,409,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.40.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRST. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 190 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 254 to GBX 251 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 161.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 173.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £328.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

