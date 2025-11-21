Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.61 per share by the transportation company on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.
Copa has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Copa has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Copa to earn $17.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.
Copa Price Performance
NYSE:CPA opened at $113.23 on Friday. Copa has a one year low of $82.54 and a one year high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Copa from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $164.00 target price on Copa and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.
