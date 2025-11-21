Comparing Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) & Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) and Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genesco and Fossil Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesco $2.36 billion 0.15 -$18.89 million ($2.44) -13.07 Fossil Group $1.07 billion 0.12 -$102.67 million ($1.27) -1.89

Profitability

Genesco has higher revenue and earnings than Fossil Group. Genesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fossil Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Genesco and Fossil Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesco -1.03% 1.75% 0.65% Fossil Group -5.49% -12.07% -2.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Genesco and Fossil Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesco 1 3 0 1 2.20 Fossil Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Genesco currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.91%. Fossil Group has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.77%. Given Fossil Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fossil Group is more favorable than Genesco.

Volatility & Risk

Genesco has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fossil Group has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Genesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Fossil Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Genesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Fossil Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genesco beats Fossil Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. Its Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The Johnston & Murphy Group segment involved in the retail and e-commerce operations; and wholesale distribution of men’s dress and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories, as well as women’s footwear and accessories. Its Genesco Brands Group segment markets footwear under the Levi’s, Dockers, and G.H. Bass brands for men, women, and children, as well as designs and manufactures the STARTER brands footwear. The company operates through Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Little Burgundy, and Johnston & Murphy brand names; and e-commerce websites, including journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, schuh.co.uk, schuh.ie, schuh.eu, johnstonmurphy.com, littleburgundyshoes.com, johnstonmurphy.ca, nashvilleshoewarehouse.com, and dockersshoes.com. Genesco Inc. was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It also manufactures and distributes private label brands, as well as branded products purchased for resell in other branded retail stores. The company offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, SKAGEN, MICHELE, RELIC, and ZODIAC; and under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MICHAEL KORS, TORY BURCH, and Skechers. The company sells its products through company-owned retail and outlet stores, department and specialty retail stores, mass market stores, e-commerce sites, licensed and franchised FOSSIL retail stores, and retail concessions, as well as sells its products on airlines. The company was formerly known as Fossil, Inc. and changed its name to Fossil Group, Inc. in May 2013. Fossil Group, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

