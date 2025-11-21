Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Time to Sell?

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 and last traded at GBX 1.30. Approximately 469,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,424,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55.

The company has a market cap of £2.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.83.

Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The company reported GBX (0.06) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Paul Ensor purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £3,000. Insiders have purchased 1,929,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,089 in the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.

