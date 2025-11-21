Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,536,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,409,432 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.53% of Carrier Global worth $2,820,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,373,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,980,000 after purchasing an additional 450,594 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $649,512,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,968,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,233 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,800,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,742,000 after acquiring an additional 86,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,942,000 after buying an additional 601,967 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.94.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

