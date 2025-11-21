Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SLB Limited $SLB

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,311,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 473,457 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $44,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLB in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SLB during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLB by 55.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SLB by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SLB in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Melius began coverage on SLB in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of SLB in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.

SLB Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SLB Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. SLB’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,412,927.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,607.50. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,677. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

