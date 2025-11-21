Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,663,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,850 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 2.0% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $279,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 64,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of T stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $181.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.