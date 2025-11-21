BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Shares Sold by Power Wealth Management LLC

Power Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Power Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $331,429,000 after acquiring an additional 284,587 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 36.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,889,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,935 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,716,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,480,000 after buying an additional 60,382 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,558,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after acquiring an additional 482,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,009,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $371,143.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 78,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,385.93. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,200 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $141,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,437.65. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,972 shares of company stock worth $1,425,479. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 5.1%

BWA stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWA

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.