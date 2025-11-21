Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB is Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,357 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares accounts for about 4.2% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $21,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 64.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 50.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

AUB opened at $31.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.94. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.92 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUB. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. National Bankshares set a $46.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.61.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

