Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Astronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.55, but opened at $44.05. Astronics shares last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 352 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.08 million. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

