Ark (ARK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.77 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $50.56 million and $3.77 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Ark’s total supply is 192,410,118 coins and its circulating supply is 192,410,592 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

