Anthony Recupero Sells 3,833 Shares of SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Recupero sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $66,847.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 268,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,431.36. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SIBN opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75. SiBone has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SiBone had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.67 million. SiBone has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that SiBone will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SiBone during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in SiBone during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in SiBone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SiBone in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SiBone during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SiBone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiBone in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price target on shares of SiBone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of SiBone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiBone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

