Analyzing Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) and Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Ambac Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re 5.37% 5.75% 1.81% Ambac Financial Group -215.40% -3.50% -0.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Greenlight Capital Re and Ambac Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ambac Financial Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Ambac Financial Group has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.93%. Given Ambac Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ambac Financial Group is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Ambac Financial Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $656.17 million 0.67 $42.82 million ($0.07) -184.73 Ambac Financial Group $249.54 million 1.59 -$556.45 million ($15.34) -0.59

Greenlight Capital Re has higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group. Greenlight Capital Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ambac Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.5% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greenlight Capital Re beats Ambac Financial Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenlight Capital Re

(Get Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks. The Insurance Distribution business includes the specialty property and casualty insurance distribution business, which includes managing general agents and underwriters, insurance wholesalers, brokers, and other distribution businesses. The LFG Insurance business offers financial guarantee insurance policies that provide an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee, which protects the holder of a debt obligation against non-payment when due of the principal and interest on the obligations guaranteed. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.