Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 2,778 Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total value of $800,786.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,884.14. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $229,863.60.

On Monday, September 15th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $289.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $306.42.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

