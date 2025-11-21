Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Hoffman Alan N Investment Management

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 24.8% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.70.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $217.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,931,933.22. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,215. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

