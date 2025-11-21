Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $62.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.15. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 895.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 3,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $145,023.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,049.84. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $315,091.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,003.16. This represents a 90.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,099 shares of company stock worth $620,092. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 485.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,471,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,203,000 after buying an additional 2,049,287 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,430,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,402,000 after buying an additional 733,038 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $17,905,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,889,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 743,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

