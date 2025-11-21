6,619 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Bought by Northstar Financial Companies Inc.

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after buying an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,580 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,057.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,368,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,687 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,126 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28,554.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 758,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,826,000 after acquiring an additional 756,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.97. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $96.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

