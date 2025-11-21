3,205 Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA Purchased by Traub Capital Management LLC

Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 753.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,306,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,513,000 after buying an additional 5,567,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,835,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,913,000 after acquiring an additional 174,972 shares during the period. Bwcp LP increased its stake in Zeta Global by 101.8% during the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 2,614,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at $28,152,000. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at $19,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Zeta Global stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -135.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

