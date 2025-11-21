2,070 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $3,484,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,814.30. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 150,651 shares of company stock worth $23,892,804 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $155.74 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.68 and a 200-day moving average of $157.63. The stock has a market cap of $371.20 billion, a PE ratio of 370.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

