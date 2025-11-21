1,100 Shares in Mplx Lp $MPLX Acquired by Traub Capital Management LLC

Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 4.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 2,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Mplx Stock Up 0.2%

Mplx stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.71. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Mplx had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0765 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.31%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

